Christmas lights to switch-on across Inishowen - where and when they'll take place
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the annual festive light switch ons across Inishowen’s towns will take place this weekend.
The lights will illuminate Buncrana from this Friday, November 25 from 7pm sharp in the Market Square. The committee has purchased a ‘fabulous’ new tree this year and are looking forward to showing it off.
Santa will be arriving just before 7pm and there will be music beforehand and dancers in the street. There will also be a band to play Christmas music and everyone is welcome. Committee chairperson Councillor Nicholas Crossan urged everyone to be there on time and quipped that there are ‘only two things that start on time – the Christmas lights and the Buncrana St Patrick’s Day Parade.’
The light up in the town of Moville then takes place at 5pm on Sunday, November 27. Due to last year's interest, remembrance bows will be available again in The Cosy Cottage, Red's and Norries Coffee shop at the recommended donation of €5. The committee took the decision this year, due to rising electricity costs, to upgrade all the lighting for the tree to low voltage led lights, at a cost of 3000 euro.
Anyone who would like to donate to this year’s switch on and help make Moville sparkle, can do so here
Also on Sunday, Carndonagh town will switch on their always stunning Christmas lights at 6pm, one hour after Moville does so. Rumour has it that Santa will also be making a visit. The committee is running a draw this year also, at 10 euro per line, with the top prize of 1500 euro, second prize of 750 euro and third prize of 250 euro. The draw will take place on New Year’s Eve. See www.carntree.ie