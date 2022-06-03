Derry Journal People of the Year Awards is back for 2022

The annual awards were launched by the Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, sponsors and staff from the Derry Journal at the 250th anniversary exhibition launch at Foyelside Shopping Centre on Monday.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, will provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people.

The venue for the awards ceremony, which takes place on September 1, will once again be the Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road with tickets now available.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Graham Warke, Louise Strain, Derry Journal, Professor Malachi O’Neill, Ulster University, Steve Frazer, manager, City of Derry Airport, Paul McLean, managing director, Bet McLean, Dona Matheson, APEX, ?? Alchemy, ?? Specsavers, Gaberiell Skelton, Alchemy and Jacqui Diamond, Derry Journal pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022 at the Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 075

The eighth edition of the Derry Journal awards are being sponsored by, among others, Bet McLean, City of Derry Airport, Ulster University, Apex, Alchemy, Specsavers and Calor. Our chosen charity this year will be the Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers.

There are two new categories - Green Champion Award which recognises individuals, businesses or groups that have developed sustainable initiatives across the local community, and Fundraiser of the Year, to be given to an individual who works tirelessly to raise funds for a great cause, going to incredible lengths and showing exceptional dedication.

Returning categories include Inspirational Young Person, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Person of the Year, Community Champion Award, Carer of the Year, Sports Volunteer of the Year, Inspirational Educator of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Bravery Award, Emergency Services Hero of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The awards last year provided a chance to come together and recognise the oustanding achievements of people from right across the north west and it proved to be a fantastic night.

Paul McLean, managing director, Bet McLean and Mayor Graham Warke pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022 at the Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 071

“We had a record number of nominations and we are hopeful that people will once again help shine a light on those who have made a significant difference for the benefit of others and their commumnities.”

For details about the awards visit: www.derrypeopleawards.co.uk and to find out more about the the various categories and how to nominate see: www.derrypeopleawards.co.uk/categories/

Derry Journal editor Brendan McDaid, Mayor Graham Warke, Siobhan McCafferty and Gabrielle Skelton, Alchemy, pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022 at the Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 073

Jacqui Diamond, Derry Journal and Donna Matthewson, APEX, pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022 at the Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 072

Professor Malachi O’Neill, Ulster University, Steve Frazer, manager, City of Derry Airport, Jacqui Diamond, Derry Journal, Andrena O’Prey, National World Ltd, Derry Journal editor Brendan McDaid and Mayor Graham Warke pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022 at the Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 074