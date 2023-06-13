Derry's historic horse fair set to return after 3 years with new location

Since the 17th Century, the fair has been held in various locations in or close to the Bogside, however organisers have said that as times have changed and with the development on our previous site at the Brandywell Showgrounds, the horse fair will now move to Ballyarnett Country Park in the city, thanks to an agreement with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The organisers of the fair said they are extremely grateful to all involved within the Council who assisted, and with the overwhelming support by all the Councillors, who voted unanimously to support the fair.

They said this was “an indication of the good will towards it and will to keep it alive, and we are most thankful”.

A spokesperson for the Horse Fair organisers said: “The new location at Ballyarnett Country Park is an excellent spot, constructed especially with horses in mind, located on the edge of the old Racecourse Road and close to the Donegal border.

"In our city, we have had no agricultural show since 1971, as a result of The Troubles. The organisers now hope to change that and discuss with Council the prospect of continuing the fair at this site and developing it further into an all-encompassing agricultural show.

“We therefore invite members of the agricultural community and local interested bodies to join with us in assessing what our prospects are for developing the fair into a proper agricultural show.

"We believe it is extremely important for young people and the wider community, particularly those unfamiliar with farming, to partake in agricultural shows.”

Organisers said the strength of the June Fair has always been that it draws people from all sections of the community and “long may that tradition continue”.

This year’s June Horse Fair, will return on Saturday 17 June at 10am at Ballyarnett.