Fundraiser for Pieta House in memory of Donegal businessman
The charity provides vital services to people in distress and to families mourning loss from suicide; and to raise vital funds the County Fermanagh born sisters and owners of Prize-Getaways Ltd decided to do something as part of their corporate social responsibility.
The initiative is also being supported by Instagram Influencer Karen Parkinson in special memory of her brother Richard Finney, the Letterkenny coffee legend!
Bangor-based Director Pauline Huth said: “We started the business earlier this year and its fair to say things have taken off so quickly that we wanted to start to work with some charities at an early stage. Pieta House is very deserving, and we are really pleased to be able to do this for them”.
County Fermanagh-based co-Director, Dr. Anne Monaghan, said: “This competition offers the lucky winner a family break for eight people in beautiful Portnoo, County Donegal for just £4.99 and with a charity benefitting everyone is a winner!”
Tickets cost just £4.99 and you can enter by visiting www.prize-getaways.com. The draw will be held on Thursday, April 25.