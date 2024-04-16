Fundraiser for Pieta House in memory of Donegal businessman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity provides vital services to people in distress and to families mourning loss from suicide; and to raise vital funds the County Fermanagh born sisters and owners of Prize-Getaways Ltd decided to do something as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The initiative is also being supported by Instagram Influencer Karen Parkinson in special memory of her brother Richard Finney, the Letterkenny coffee legend!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bangor-based Director Pauline Huth said: “We started the business earlier this year and its fair to say things have taken off so quickly that we wanted to start to work with some charities at an early stage. Pieta House is very deserving, and we are really pleased to be able to do this for them”.

Prize-Getaways Fundraiser for Pieta House.

County Fermanagh-based co-Director, Dr. Anne Monaghan, said: “This competition offers the lucky winner a family break for eight people in beautiful Portnoo, County Donegal for just £4.99 and with a charity benefitting everyone is a winner!”