The conference will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 11.00am in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana, County Donegal.

Keynote Speaker at the event will be Adam Harris, Founder and CEO of ASIAM, Ireland’s National Autism Charity. Adam founded the organisation based on his own experience growing up on the autism spectrum.

The organisation provides support to people, their families, advocates on behalf of the community, and works to support public and private sector organisations and communities in becoming inclusive and accessible. He was appointed to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission in July 2020.

Other profiled speakers at the Autism Conference will include:

Joan McDonald - Trainer for educational staff. families and organisations on how to best understand and support autistic people “Positive learning - behind the label”

Dr Susan Crawford - Autism and Movement Impairment Consultant and creator of “Get Autism Active”

Dylan Clark - Young autistic adult and member of iCare “How Autism Affects me?”

Sally Murphy - Communications Strategist and founder of “Welltold”

Doreen Friel - iCARE Chairperson and autistic class teacher “Teenage Years and Dual Diagnosis”

Shane McKenna - Autism professional and researcher into parental support

Denise Doherty - Employment for autistic adults.

The event is open to parents, professionals, educators, and anyone with an interest in learning about autism, and offers an opportunity to learn from the lived experience of autistic individuals and the expertise of recognised campaigners and leaders in the field.

The aim of the Autism Conference is to share practical strategies and solution-focused tools that can improve the quality of life for autistic children and adults.

The Conference will focus on:

● Removing Barriers for Autistic People

● Developing the key regulating skills of movement for autistic children and adults.

● Positive learning examples for autistic people

● The transition to second level and the challenges facing autistic teenagers.

● Employment for autistic adults and supporting parents of autistic individuals.

This exciting, inaugural iCARE Autism Conference will provide a full day of actionable, proven, insightful content from those who have been in your shoes, as a parent, professional or an autistic individual.

Organisers say you will leave this Autism Conference feeling inspired with creative practical resources and interventions which you can implement in your home, school, organisation or company to best support autistic people.

Workshops will be held as part of the day

For any expression of interest in exhibiting at the Autism conference– to secure a stand please contact [email protected] or 086 1081200