For the north west musical theatre group, currently in rehearsals for Oliver which runs in the Millennium Forum from March 20-23, have at least ten family groupings involved with the production.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It’s very fitting that in the song ‘Consider Yourself’ one of the lines actually reads ‘consider yourself one of the family’ as we have so many family units involved in Oliver, both on stage and back stage.

"We like to think of the Society as a family so this just proves it! As well as members from Derry itself, we also attract members from all over the area from Strabane, Donegal, the north coast, Limavady and even Newcastle!"

Booking is open now for Oliver at www.millenniumforum.co.uk Now let’s meet the families...

1 . ARTS Mum Emer McCaffrey, with sons Cormac and Jarlath. Photo: LMS Photo: LMS Photo Sales

2 . ARTS Mum and daughter Claire and Ella Mankoo CREDIT LMS Photo: LMS Photo Sales

3 . ARTS Three generations - Donald Hill with granddaughter Holly Deane and daughter Christine Deane. CREDIT LMS Photo: LMS Photo Sales

4 . ARTS Musical generations Brendan, Olivia and Annemarie (Great uncle, granddaughter and her nana). CREDIT LMS Photo: LMS Photo Sales