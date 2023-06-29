Entitled ‘In Search of Pearls & Future Fossils’, the exhibition features an intriguing collection of photographic and sculptural works that delve into our complex connection with the natural and human-made world.Fiona Mulholland completed her art education at the prestigious National College of Art and Design in Dublin. Equipped with a solid foundation, she pursued further studies and earned a master’s degree from the renowned Royal College of Art in London.Over the course of a 25 year career, Fiona, from Donegal and the daughter of the well-known Joe Mulholland from Ballybofey, has exhibited extensively – exhibiting her works in various galleries and institutions spanning Ireland and beyond. She has also been the recipient of numerous awards and residencies, and has created several large-scale sculptural works commissioned by prestigious clients such as the Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company, Beacon South Quarter in Dublin, and the Vocational Education Board in Letterkenny.Speaking at the open event for her new solo exhibition, Fiona said: “’In Search of Pearls & Future Fossils’ is an exploration of our increasingly fragile relationship with the environment.“With a growing awareness of the profound impact of human activities on our planet, I examine the omnipresent flotsam, detritus, and waste that lines the shores of Donegal – shedding a light on the consequences of our human generated ‘natural’ waste. During these uncertain times, I hope that my artworks act as visual cues – prompting the public to reflect on humanity’s relationship with the environment and question our feelings towards resilience, renewal and repair.“As an avid hiking enthusiast and dedicated collector of natural and found objects, I draw inspiration from my passions – infusing them into my creative pursuits. My sculptural works deconstruct formal elements, presenting new configurations which interweave conflicting narratives of ‘nature’ and ‘culture’”.Artlink Project Co-ordinator Rebecca Strain said: “We’re delighted to be showing Fiona Mulholland’s work which is significant in its challenge to the entrenched boundary between fine art and craft/design. She has made significant contributions to the art scene, both nationally and internationally, and has garnered recognition for her innovative and compelling work.”Martha McCulloch, Artlink Project Co-ordinator added: “With her distinctive approach to art-making, Fiona Mulholland continues to push boundaries and challenge conventional notions. Her works often delve into themes such as nature, culture, transience, and fragility, encouraging viewers to contemplate their relationship with the environment. Her exhibition at Artlink includes some previously exhibited pieces but the majority of the exhibition is entirely new work.”‘In Search of Pearls & Future Fossils’ was made possible with the support of the Artists Bursary Programme from Leitrim County Council and Donegal County Council. Artlink Fort Dunree’s exhibition programme is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland Arts Grant 2023.The open event for Fiona Mulholland’s new solo exhibition ‘In Search of Pearls & Future Fossils’ took place on Saturday 24th June and runs up until 23rd July with free admission daily from 10:30am-4:30pm. For further information www.artlink.ie email [email protected] or contact a member of Team Artlink on 0838696513.