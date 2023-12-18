Inishowen Community Christmas Day Dinner returns at The Exchange Buncrana
The Exchange community centre on Castle Avenue will once again be hosting Inishowen’s Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.
This special event is for anyone facing Christmas on their own, coping with a change in circumstances that means Christmas at home might be difficult, or who simply want to do something different for whatever reason.
Whatever your age or situation, an open invite has been issued to individuals and families to come along for a three-course, home-cooked Christmas meal - a full turkey & ham dinner with all the trimmings or a vegetarian alternative - along with live entertainment and ‘plenty of craic’.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Started by a group of friends in 2014 and supported thanks to the generosity of our community, this Community Christmas Dinner has become a wonderful annual highlight - a way to celebrate Christmas in the company of old friends or meet new ones. The meal is free of charge and transport can be provided if needed (pre-booking essential).
“During lockdown we discovered many people in the wider Inishowen area who were on their own too and we began delivering on Christmas Eve as well – a complete Christmas Dinner ready to be heated up. We are also happy to deliver a hot Christmas Meal to homes within the Buncrana area on Christmas Day itself (only for those who are housebound).
"We would never turn anyone away but booking is important to enable us to provide sufficient food!”
To book visit www.exchangeinishowen.ie or call Ruth 087 795 5401.
The organisers thanked everyone who is helping to make this possible, especially to Tank and Skinny’s who provide soup every year, Doherty Roe Vegetables who provide potatoes and fresh vegetables, and to everyone who has donated to help cover costs.
“A huge voluntary effort goes into putting on the meal. Most roles are now covered thanks to our wonderful volunteers but we do need help with providing lifts in the Buncrana area on Christmas Day and for one hour at 3pm for the final clear up after guests have left. Anyone able to help can email [email protected] or text Ruth on 087 795 5401.