The Exchange in Buncrana is gearing up to provide some festive cheer by welcoming over 100 people on Christmas Day between 1pm and 3pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Exchange community centre on Castle Avenue will once again be hosting Inishowen’s Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.

This special event is for anyone facing Christmas on their own, coping with a change in circumstances that means Christmas at home might be difficult, or who simply want to do something different for whatever reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever your age or situation, an open invite has been issued to individuals and families to come along for a three-course, home-cooked Christmas meal - a full turkey & ham dinner with all the trimmings or a vegetarian alternative - along with live entertainment and ‘plenty of craic’.

Most Popular

Christmas Day dinner and craic will be served up at The Exchange in Buncrana.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Started by a group of friends in 2014 and supported thanks to the generosity of our community, this Community Christmas Dinner has become a wonderful annual highlight - a way to celebrate Christmas in the company of old friends or meet new ones. The meal is free of charge and transport can be provided if needed (pre-booking essential).

“During lockdown we discovered many people in the wider Inishowen area who were on their own too and we began delivering on Christmas Eve as well – a complete Christmas Dinner ready to be heated up. We are also happy to deliver a hot Christmas Meal to homes within the Buncrana area on Christmas Day itself (only for those who are housebound).

"We would never turn anyone away but booking is important to enable us to provide sufficient food!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book visit www.exchangeinishowen.ie or call Ruth 087 795 5401.

Christmas Day dinner will be served up at The Exchange in Buncrana.

The organisers thanked everyone who is helping to make this possible, especially to Tank and Skinny’s who provide soup every year, Doherty Roe Vegetables who provide potatoes and fresh vegetables, and to everyone who has donated to help cover costs.