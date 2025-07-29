Lots to enjoy and a warm welcome awaits at this year's Muff Féile

The Muff Féile kicks off this week, with a multitude of events taking place across the village from Thursday, July 31 until

Some of the highlights across the Feile are the Car Treasure Hunt on Thursday, 7pm starting at QPS and their chairman Liam Atcheson will also kicking of the music in the new Treehouse marquee, which will host a Taylor Swift tribute, Country Nights and the Céili Mor over the weekend.

The parade through the Main Street, which was a big attraction last year, begins at 7.30pm on Friday and there will be prizes for the best floats. Anyone hoping to enter a float is asked to contact the Muff Féile page on Facebook. There will also be live music from acts such as martin Kuff and Off the Kuff, as well as The Two Bucks.

There will be a Teddybears picnic in St. Mary's Hall on Saturday morning and a Craft Fayre in the Festival Field. The Feile is offering a variety of free workshops for all ages, including a Circus Workshop by In Your Space. There will also be the Muff Feile 5K, horse riding for children with additional needs at Lenamore Stables, a Marine Machine and meet the Happy Hooves Therapy Ponies. For those who love drama, Emma Porter will host a drama workshop. Music on Saturday evening includes The Typhoon Generals and Horselips tribute band ‘Sword of Light.’

Sampling cake at last year's Muff Féile. Photo: George Sweeney

On Sunday there will be traditional family competitions such the Muff Bake Off with Mickey Doherty and family sports, as well as the Bonny Baby and Glamorous Granny competitions. For cyclists, there’s the Lap of the Foyle and a Family Cycle.

The Feile is also running a lovely local art exhibition "Lay of the Land" which is worth visiting in the old Muff Church, Churchwood.

FunZone Funfair will be in the Festival Field all weekend and Retro City Arcades will have a hub to try out their machines.

The festival will close with a kids disco on the Monday.

To find out more about the many events scheduled to take place during the Féile, as well as their times and locations, , see Muff Féile on Facebook.