A busy programme of events is being drawn up following confirmation of £150,000 in funding from the Co-Op Foundation’s Future Communities Fund.

The summer scheme will run for six weeks from July 11 to August 17. It will be open to young people aged from eight years up to 17 years. There are 56 places available and the project will run three days per week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Events will be broken down to accommodate three age groups – 8 to 10-year-olds, 11 to 13-year-olds and 14 to 17-year-olds. Two weeks of activities will be dedicated specifically to each age group.

Ahmed, Caitlin, Deirbhile and Adrian hard at work in the North West Migrants Forum putting together a busy schedule for the upcoming summer scheme.

The organising committee has already begun drawing up a busy itinerary which includes days out, art workshops, sports, culinary fun, Zumba and wrestling lessons with more to be added in the coming days. At the end of the six week programme there will be a residential for the 11-17 age groups.

Director of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Bar, said:

“We are delighted to be able to deliver our summer scheme which will offer young people the opportunity to get active, get involved and meet new friends.

“This scheme is different in that it is being designed and delivered by some members of our Youth Culture Club which ran so successfully in previous years. The funding we have received from Future Communities is designed to help young people into leadership positions."

By giving them the opportunity to develop our summer of activities, we are enabling them to grow both personally and in terms of their future careers.”

One of those involved in delivering the summer scheme is Adrian Courcelles Baena.

He said: “This project offers opportunities for the wider Derry community which has a history of under-funding and under-development.

“One of our main goals is to break down cultural barriers and give young people opportunities that will help shape their future career. By coming up with a list of activities that has something for everyone - whether that is sports, outdoors, art, cooking - we aim to give them the social tools that will assist them in the years to come.”

Registration for the summer scheme is now open and once a person is signed up, information containing finer details of activities and events will be sent out.

Adrian Courcelles Baena added: “The important thing is to register as with such a busy programme, places are going to be snapped up quickly.”

