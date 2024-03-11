Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as the Oxford Bulls FC have had their fair share of exciting experiences since they played their first competitive game in 2017, even becoming a household name seven years ago when Ireland legend James McClean answered their appeal for opposition and brought a team to play them at the Foyle Futsal Centre.

The video of that match went viral and marked the start of a remarkable adventure for their players and coaches.

Adam Morrison, Conor Callaghan, Sean McCaul who are players at Oxford Bulls FC. The famous team have had their fair share of new and exciting experiences since they played their first competitive game in 2017 and they will enjoy yet another this St Patrick’s Day when they take part in the city’s famous Spring Carnival parade.

“Before that we’d only ever trained by ourselves but, after the video went viral, the offers to play and opportunities to take part in events came flooding in,” explained the team’s Founder Kevin Morrison.

“The players have really developed both as footballers and socially in that time, it can take time for them to learn new skills but with the benefit of experience they are flying.

“They were ambassadors for Derry’s European Capital of Youth bid and we’ve played in a number of tournaments. The squad have grown from 10 players to 16 and we’ve had several more viral videos.

“Our players Keigan Taylor and Adam Morrison had trials with the Republic of Ireland’s Futsal Development Squad and Keigan was selected and now trains with them regularly.

Aodhan Collins, Zain Attia, Dylan Millar are all players on the Oxford Bulls FC and 'cannot wait' to take part in the Spring Carnival Parade on St Patrick's Day in Derry this year.

“We’ve led the Foyle Cup parade for the last three years which has been brilliant. To do an event on the scale of the St Partrick’s Day parade takes things to the next level.”

The Bulls will join hundreds of sports clubs, dance troops and performers for the parade which leaves Bishop Street at 3pm and will weave its way around the city centre.

The prospect of interacting with thousands of people who line the route is one Kevin says the boys will relish.

“The players are very excited and were really chuffed to be asked,” he explains. “The people of the North West always react well to us at events and we can’t wait to showcase ourselves in front of thousands of people.

Jack Rogers and Sean McCaul are team players at Oxford Bulls FC. The team, who are made up of players with Down Syndrome, became a household name seven years ago when Ireland legend James McClean answered their appeal for opposition and brought a team to play them at the Foyle Futsal Centre.

“The North West Carnival Initiative are working on bull horns for us to wear and black and blue outfits.

“Adam is talking about bringing the drum he plays at the Derry matches, you can be guaranteed plenty of noise with us.”

Kevin and the club’s coaches have watched with pride over the last nine years as the boys’ self esteem and confidence grew with each positive experience:

“The main aim for us in taking part in mass community events like this is about getting kids seen, building their confidence and making them feel equal in our society.

“Our moto has always been ‘Ability not Disability’, some things can be harder for the boys but the more games and events they have felt comfortable and embraced the experience.

“The public have really taken them to their hearts as well and we’ve had huge support from the local business community, our main sponsors Lynch’s Eurospar have been very generous and the boys haven’t wanted for anything.”

For more information on the Oxford Bulls you can follow them on Facebook at Oxford Bulls FC.