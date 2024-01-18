Féile in Derry have announced details of the premiere of their latest film production, 'Rath Mór Warriors - Release Your Inner Warrior' which will take place in the city next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new film production will be screened at The Nerve Centre Cinema on Magazine Street in the city centre this coming Monday, January 22 at 7.30pm.

The new film charts the history of the Creggan based K1/Kickboxing, Boxing, Muay Thai & Fitness Gym and the positive contribution the club and its members make to the Creggan neighbourhood and wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Féile film production is a Communities In Transition project, funded by The Executive Office.

Most Popular

Rath Mór Warriors.

Rath Mór Warriors based in the Bligh’s Lane area of Derry provide kids, youth and adult kickboxing classes, and teaches basic and advanced levels in K1/Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Boxing.