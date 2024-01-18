Premiere of Féile's 'Rath Mór Warriors - Release Your Inner Warrior' film in Derry
The new film production will be screened at The Nerve Centre Cinema on Magazine Street in the city centre this coming Monday, January 22 at 7.30pm.
The new film charts the history of the Creggan based K1/Kickboxing, Boxing, Muay Thai & Fitness Gym and the positive contribution the club and its members make to the Creggan neighbourhood and wider area.
The Féile film production is a Communities In Transition project, funded by The Executive Office.
Rath Mór Warriors based in the Bligh’s Lane area of Derry provide kids, youth and adult kickboxing classes, and teaches basic and advanced levels in K1/Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Boxing.
Free tickets for the screening can be booked via the Eventbrite website at: https://bit.ly/3HoRaXU