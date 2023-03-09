Earlier fears that the parades might be coming to a close as long-serving organising committees stood down were allayed as new committees in both towns were formed.

In Buncrana, Mickey McHugh and Nicholas Crossan have passed the baton on to a new committee, and preparations are well underway. Councillor Crossan wished the new committee every success for the future of the parade.

“After 30 years, we took the decision to step down from the parade, and thankfully we have a new committee who have come forward to keep it going,” said Councillor Crossan.

'Out with the old, and in with the new!' From left, Breda Bradley, Rois Deeney, Sophie Gallagher, Nicholas Crossan, Ryan Stewart, Luke Timlin and Mickey McHugh. Missing from photograph are Joanne Fullerton and Kathleen McColgan

“St Patrick’s Day has always been a brilliant day out for the family, and the parade has always been very well supported, so we would like to take the opportunity to wish the new committee well for the future, and we know that it is in good hands”.

The new Chairman of the committee, Ryan Stewart, also looks forward to an exciting, fun parade in the town.

“Our new committee has only been formed a matter of weeks, but the people in the team are very capable and energised for the future of the parade. Thanks to the work of the previous committee, it has been a fairly smooth handover, and we are engaging with lots of groups in the area. There will be some really fun events coming up for the kids in the lead up to the parade, including a ‘Snake Hunt’ which is being run by Glor Inis Eoghain as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, and lots of other music and entertainment as well, not to mention some really creative floats,” said Mr Stewart.

“We also have a lot of creative people on the new team, so you can expect some surprises this year for sure.”