Comedian Joseph Carlin is giving the gift of laughter this Christmas with a brand-new show at Derry’s St. Columb’s Hall.

Following the success of his sold-out debut show W*RK this summer, the local MC, wedding celebrant, singer and funnyman is set to perform The Mouth of Christmas at the historic venue on Saturday, December 9.

For one night only, Carlin will bring his unique brand of observational comedy to the festive season – taking joyful aim at everything from random family traditions to rampant Christmas consumerism.

“Christmas can be a hard time of year for a lot of people. This show is about finding the joy and the laughter, even in the midst of sadness or stress,” said Carlin.

Derry comic Joseph Carlin

“And there is a lot to laugh about at Christmas – from the matching pyjama photoshoots on social media, to the chaos caused by Secret Santas.”

The upcoming stand-up show isn’t the first time Carlin has performed at St. Columb’s Hall. As a singer with the worship group I Am, he played sold-out Christmas concerts at the venue in previous years – as well as touring Germany and Austria, performing in New York and even singing at Dublin’s Phoenix Park during Pope Francis’ visit in 2018.

“When I decided to do a Christmas show, I knew I wanted to do it in St. Columb’s Hall. It became part of my Christmas to be in here with the girls from I Am,” said Carlin.

“It will be strange coming back on stage here on my own, but I’m really excited. I know it’s going to be a great night and it’s a topic everyone can relate to. Rather than stepping into Christmas like Elton John, we’ll be taking a step back from Christmas and saying – ‘Is this what we’ve created?!’”

Derry comedian Joseph Carlin

While details of the show are as closely guarded as Santa’s Naughty or Nice list, Carlin hinted that he might treat the audience to a song or two alongside the comedy.

“You can’t do a Christmas show without music,” he added. “I’m also saying to everyone, feel free to come in festive attire. It’s Christmas party season; break out the glitter and the sequins.”

Growing up in Carnhill as the youngest of four children, Carlin has always loved making people laugh. After deciding to pursue his interest in stand-up, he performed two debut comedy gigs in July in Derry’s Holywell Building, where he also works as Front of House.

Tickets for W*RK, which was based on Carlin’s previous jobs in retail, restaurants, hairdressers and many more, sold out within a week.

Joseph Carlin

The comedian performed to rapturous applause and standing ovations on both nights, giving him the confidence to play an even bigger venue this December.

“There was no greater feeling. I couldn’t believe how well W*RK went. It was great to look down at the audience and see my sister and two brothers there to support me, terrified at what I was going to say,” he said.

“They’ll be there in the front row on December 9 too, probably cringing and laughing at the same time. I can’t wait. I’m hoping to make Derry laugh this Christmas.”

