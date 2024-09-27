Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s all happening in Derry this weekend with four large scale charity events taking place in and around the city centre.

The Foyle Hospice annual Men’s Walk Run, the Children In Crossfire Fire Brigade truck pull, ARC Fitness’ Recovery Walk, and the Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland Memory Walk will be taking place in quick succession over Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and September 29.

First up on Saturday morning is the ARC Fitness Recovery Walk, in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund, with participants gathering at 10:00am at Ebrington Square for ‘the most anticipated outdoor Recovery event in Northern Ireland’.

Organisers said: “This year, we continue our mission to honour those we've lost to substance use, celebrate the resilient individuals on their recovery journey, and emphasise the crucial role of recovery support in our communities. Together, we can make a difference.”

Staff from CODA's Fire & Rescue Team with Aishling Cunningham from Children in Crossfire.

There will be support and information stalls from partners, including: Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Old Library Trust HLC, Northlands, Developing Healthy Communities, HURT, Have Your Tomorrows, Inspire and the White Oaks Centre.

If you’d like to take part, register here: https://shorturl.at/LLplf

Shortly afterwards, the first in a series of superhuman teams will be pooling their strength and trying to pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire & Rescue Service engine. The Children In Crossfire event, supported by City of Derry Airport, is due to get under way at 11am at Guildhall Square on Saturday.

Among the up to 12 brave teams of 10 that have signed up are Bishop’s Gate Hotel, City Hotel, Stitch & Weave, MJ’s Total Fitness, Top Tier and Paul McGowan Fitness and Health.

Foyle Hospice staff pictured ahead of the Male Walk / Run.

The challenge has been billed as the ‘ultimate tug of war’ and Children In Crossfire Fundraising Co-ordinator Aishling Cunningham said: “Our Fire Engine Pull will be great fun – as well as a genuine challenge for all who take part. We are delighted to be bringing this very novel fundraiser right to the people again by holding it in Guildhall Square.”

Those taking part and all who make donations as part of the charity drive will be helping to fund Children in Crossfire’s education, nutrition, healthcare and water programmes in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

"We proudly support some of the most vulnerable children in the world, targeting our resources at those with least. Funds raised will help us to extend our reach and maximise our impact.”

To make a donation and see the action just turn up on the day or donate online at https://www.childrenincrossfire.org/donate/

Gary Rutherford, founder of ARC Fitness.

On Sunday meanwhile, those looking to take part in the Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland Foyle Memory Walk can register for free on the day from 10.30am at Ebrington Square. The walk, which has been organised by Foyle Volunteers, will set off at 11am.

The walk is being held in memory of loved ones, and in hope for people living with dementia.

A spokesperson said: “The new route is over the Peace Bridge along the quay towards the under deck of the Craigavon Bridge and around the walking path towards the Railway Station and back to Ebrington Square.

“All welcome. Together we are help and hope for people living affected by dementia.”

The Alzheimer's Society Northern Ireland Foyle Memory Walk takes place this weekend.

Light refreshments will be served afterwards. For more information and to donate see: https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/donate

This event will be shortly followed by one of the biggest annual charity events of the year as participants gather beside Sainsbury’s for the Foyle Hospice 2024 Male Walk/ Run.

Participants will set off from Sainsbury’s at 11.30am and Foyle Hospice has been encouraging men of all ages to take part in this

iconic fundraiser, which has been running for over 20 years.

The flat 5k course includes the Craigavon Bridge and the Peace Bridge and will end back at Sainsbury’s.

All those who sign up for the Male Walk/Run will receive a specially designed event t-shirt to keep as a souvenir of taking part.

Foyle Hospice Community Fundraiser, Noel McMonagle said: “We want men of all ages to join us for a worthy cause and make this even bigger and better than last year.

“The Male Walk is a very special event and it is so important to us because every registration will make a difference to our services.

“It will help towards the running costs of the Hospice and therefore allow us to continue to care for our patients and provide support to their families.

“We are really looking forward to it but we need your help lads to make this happen! Grab everyone you know and let’s make this Male Walk/Run one to remember!”

If you are interested in taking part in the Male Walk/Run this year, register online at

https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/FoyleHospiceMenswalk or call into our fundraising centre on 61 Culmore Road.