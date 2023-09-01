Visitors to Derry during the Samhain season can embrace the darkness of The Black Hall, with the spooky spectacular taking place from October 26 until October 31.

Jonathan Burgess, curator of The Black Hall experience explains how this frightening phenomenon came to be.

“Long ago in the Maiden City there once resided a famous actor called Sir Henry Flynn. People would travel from far and wide to see Sir Henry grace the stage with his thrilling theatre troupe, watching in awe as they entertained members of the public, dignitaries and even on unique occasions, royalty.

“His company worked collectively as ‘The Theatre of Life’, presenting the finest dramatics of its day in the celebrated hall. Sir Henry was regarded as one of the greatest actors to tread the boards nationally and because of his status, had received a lucrative offer to star in a new form of medium at the time, the feature film.

“This cinematic opportunity required Sir Henry to shoot on location in the deepest, darkest depths of Eastern Europe. This exotic production was to make him a worldwide star, but fame did not come without risks.

"Dreadful occurrences had befallen the members of the scouting location crew, leaving some to return to their homes plagued by afflictions, while others simply vanished into the abyss. Whispers spread that a menacing curse had creeped its way into the production.

"Amidst the ominous warnings echoing through the shadows, the enigmatic Sir Henry dared to cast himself in the upcoming motion picture, defying the cautionary whispers that shrouded him.

The Black Hall debuts at St. Columb's Hall this Hallowe'en.

"Yet, as the tale unfolds, an unsettling legend emerges, a tale of Sir Henry's consuming envy and possessiveness over 'his' troupe of performers.

"Legend tells of his wicked descent into a jealous frenzy, cruelly entrapping all members of 'The Theatre of Life' within the sinister embrace of The Hall before departing.

"Upon his return, anticipation of a grand revival morphed into a nightmarish reality as Sir Henry chose to shroud the Hall in darkness, leaving the imprisoned souls within.

"Whispers stirred that something had shifted in him during his absence—both in his demeanour and his appearance.

St. Columb's Hall.

"Over the years, rumours transformed into haunting tales of Sir Henry and his captive performers. It is said that those who ventured into the heart of the theatre were swallowed by silence, never to emerge again.

"These tales, while steeped in myth and mystery, seem to come to life at Halloween.”

“Growing up amid these tales, one truth remains certain—the secrets that lie within The Black Hall are known only to the shadows… until now.

"The doorway to another dimension will soon reopen, are you brave enough to enter?” asks Jonathan.

Opening times:

5.00pm – 11.00pm, Thursday – Friday, October 26-27.

12.00pm – 11.00pm, Saturday - Monday, October 28-30.

12.00pm - 6.00pm, Tuesday, October 31.

The Black Hall will also host several Relaxed Experience performances, featuring reduced sensory stimulation, relaxed house rules, and a supportive environment.

Relaxed Experience performances:

12.00pm – 1.00pm Saturday, October 28.

12.00pm – 1.00pm Sunday, October 29.

12.00pm – 1.00pm Tuesday, October 31.