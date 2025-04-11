Walk of Hope from Ebrington to Guildhall in Derry as such events 'need more than ever'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘walk of hope’ will take place on Friday, April 25 from Ebrington Square to the Guildhall at 10.45am as the city and district aims to become the first ‘District of Hope’.

‘Making Hope Happen’ is a partnership initiative with RESILIO and North West Community Network supported by the Western Trust and Derry GP Federation Multidisciplinary Social Work Teams. It has been endorsed by the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

A spokesperson said: “We are marking a significant milestone as Derry and Strabane District Council embarks on becoming the first District of Hope.

"This is an era of uncertainty and despair for many. We know that hopelessness is one of the prime predictors for poor mental health and sadly suicide. We believe hope events are needed more than ever.”

The Walk of Hope will set off on Friday, April 25 at 10.45am from Ebrington Square. (Photo: Brendan McDaid)

The Walk of Hope will set off on Friday, April 25 at 10.45am from Ebrington Square and everyone is invited to join in.

Primary 7 classes throughout the region were invited to take part in designing a flag of HOPE, and young people will lead the walk carrying the winning flag before presenting ti present the flag to the Mayor at the Guildhall.

This will be followed by a number of activities including a HOPE Human Library, where individuals will share their stories, and serve as ‘beacons of hope’ within the community, as well as HOPE Workshops and music.

"Everyone is welcome to attend. Individuals, groups, schools, workplaces are encouraged to organise their own HOPE event in the lead-up to the April 25. These events will provide opportunities for individuals to activate hope by coming together,” the spokesperson said.

Mayor Seenoi Barr said: “I am delighted to support this initiative. We would encourage everyone to support the HOPE event on Friday, April 25 in the Guildhall. This dynamic initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of optimism, resilience, and progress within our communities and beyond.”

Roisin Mc Laughlin, Manager of North West Community Network said: “Making Hope Happen embodies a spirit of collaboration, and unity and this has been evident by the number of groups who have come on board to activate this initiative across the District. We encourage everyone to come and join us on the April 25.”

Marie Dunne, Director of Resilio said: ‘We are delighted to have the support of the Western Trust who are facilitating a HOPE Chat Tea Train on April 16, as well as Ulster University who are also hosting a HOPE event. Through the collective efforts of RESILIO, North West Community Network, we hope to make a lasting impact on our communities by fostering a culture of hope and resilience. A community where hope is not just a concept but a lived reality and together we will activate the power to uplift, inspire and transform lives.”

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant said: “Our GP Multidisciplinary Teams are delighted to get involved this year with the District of Hope initiative.

"As part of the Walk of Hope event we have organised a Chat Tea Train of Hope event on April 16 which helps to connect older people from the Derry/Londonderry area and promotes social and emotional wellbeing.

"Participants will have the opportunity to discuss what hope means to them and how they can help support their own mental health to create a Sunflower montage.

"We are looking forward to participating in this wonderful Walk of Hope event on April 25 and would encourage everyone young and old from the Derry City area to come along and take part in the many events over the coming months. If you plant seeds of Hope, you can see it flourish!”