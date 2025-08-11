The 15 top attractions in Northern Ireland according to new Tripadvisor list

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:05 BST

From modern history to natural wonders, these attractions are ranked the best in Northern Ireland

From the incredible natural scenery, including a UNESCO Heritage site, through to learning about the history of Northern Ireland and the vibrant music scene Belfast has to offer, there is almost something for every curious traveller to do when visiting the area, be it for a weekend sojourn or a lengthy tour across the region.

But with so much on offer, where does one begin? Perhaps by taking a look at what some of the more ‘essential’ destinations to visit, whether you’re a local looking for a day trip or someone coming further afield looking to have an incredible experience in Northern Ireland, we are here to help you make those choices.

At least, we’re here to offer you some choices; the final decision has to come from yourself, intrepid journeyperson!

We’ve looked over Tripadvisor, including their recent Traveller’s Choice Award winners, to bring you what the website and its users think are the 15 best attractions to visit in Northern Ireland. Have you been to any of the locations on our list?

Rathlin Island is a tranquil escape known for its stunning scenery and abundant wildlife. It's a popular destination for birdwatching, especially to see puffins at the RSPB Seabird Centre. Visitors appreciate the peaceful atmosphere, the beautiful coastal walks, and the chance to get away from it all. | Tripadvisor - Terence K

This forest park is a favourite for its natural beauty and unique features, including bizarre rocks, bridges, and grottoes. It's a popular spot for hiking and walking, and fans of Game of Thrones particularly enjoy visiting as many scenes from the show were filmed there. | Tripadvisor - Julie H

W5 is an award-winning science and discovery centre, particularly popular with families. With over 250 interactive exhibits across multiple zones, it's designed to be fun and educational for all ages. Visitors praise the hands-on nature of the exhibits, the climbing experience known as "Climbit," and the daily science shows. It is a fantastic option for an engaging day out. | Provided

The Gobbins is a dramatic cliff path that hugs the basalt coast. The guided walking tour is described as thrilling and immersive, with visitors walking along narrow paths, over bridges, and through tunnels carved into the cliff face. Reviews mention the stunning views, the abundant wildlife (including puffins and dolphins), and the engaging stories shared by the guides. | Tripadvisor - Management

