‘Aithri/Penance’ to air on TG4 this Easter

The star-studded, Irish language feature film, ‘Aithrí/Penance’, directed by Derry film maker Tom Collins, is to have its television premiere on TG4 this Easter.

Shot in Derry and Donegal and inspired by a short story from Pádraic Ó Conaire, ‘Aithrí/Penance’ tells the story of priest Eoin O’Donnell who recruits impressionable teenager Antaine to fight the British in 1916. Fifty years later violence travels full circle when seasoned gunman Antaine returns seeking vengeance.

Director Tom Collins on the set of his new feature film Penance (Aithr�) during filming at St Columba's Church Long Tower yesterday. DER4016GS005

The film, produced and directed by Tom Collins, is supported by TG4, BAI, Fís Éireann (Irish Film Board), the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Northern Ireland Screen and Section 481.

Speaking after the announcement of the TG4 screening, Tom Collins said: ‘The screening of the film on TG4 offers the audience a chance to engage with a story about characters in an extraordinary situation, as they deal with the historic roots of today’s partition’.

TG4 Commissioning Editor, Máire Ní Chonláin said TG4 is delighted to screen the TV premiere of ‘Aithri’.

“This was a very ambitious project, with a wonderful cast and crew. Taking inspiration from Ireland’s challenging history and giving stories a contemporary twist has always been part of TG4’s ‘Súil Eile’, or alternative view on Irish life and this gripping film achieves that admirably”

Áine Walsh, Head of Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund said she is pleased TG4 viewers will get the opportunity to enjoy ‘Aithrí’, after it was warmly received at film festivals in London, Chicago and Galway.

‘Aithrí/Penance’ is on TG4, Easter Saturday, April 20, at 8.55pm.