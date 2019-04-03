Ceasefire, Carrie and being stood up: High praise for Derry Girls

Last night’s eclectic episode of Derry Girls had many declaring it the best yet, with the devastation of teenage rejection intermingled with a comedic take on Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ and the reaction to the IRA ceasefire.

Twitter again went into overdrive as people gave the episode the thumbs up with a quickfire succession of charming, sad and funny moments as things were turned on their head somewhat, with the much maligned James (Dylan Llewellyn) coming to the rescue.

l-r: Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) (Picture by Peter Marley)

The cast including Nicola Coughlan (Clare) and Siobhan Sweeney (Sister Michael) were among those who took to social media to praise writer Lisa McGee.

Although they couldn’t have known while filming, with a question mark remaining over the future of the Irish border in the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit, many people commented on the relevance and timing of the episode.

One person Tweeted: “Perfectly timed tv last night, that episode of #DerryGirls Beautifully written @LisaMMcGee and so poignant.”

Another Tweeted: “So can someone now table a motion to spend 30 mins watching the episode in parliament? The issue is worth the time.”

A third fan said: “Every MP should watch tonight’s episode of #DerryGirls and learn... how much peace is wanted and needed by the people of NI.”

And in a Tweet which was shared and liked thousands of times, Derry Girls star Siobhan Sweeney posted: “After watching tonight’s episode of #DerryGirls do you now see why I get so upset when Westminster threatens the GFA? Peace was hard won and remains a delicate precious thing.”

The Derry Girls season 2 finale will be screened on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 9.15pm and it looks like the peace process theme will continue with a presidential visit on the cards...