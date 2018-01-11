Channel 4 orders second series of Derry Girls after one episode

Channel 4 has commissioned a second series of hit comedy Derry Girls after only episode.

The new series, which is written and created by Derry woman Lisa McGee, proved a massive hit when the first episode went out on January 4.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added, “It’s a real thrill, and a testament to all involved, when a new comedy lands so well with such a broad audience.

"At the heart of Derry Girls are brilliant comedy characters that feel universal, mischievous and funny so it’s wonderful to be able to back it with a second outing so quickly and confidently.”

Writer and creator Lisa McGee said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“Derry Girls is such a special project for me and it means so much that the audience have taken to Erin and the gang so warmly. I can’t wait to start writing series 2.”

More to follow