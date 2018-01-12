Derry actress lands major role in TV thriller

When the ‘Irish Times’ listed the 50 Irish people to watch in 2018 last week, Derry woman Judith Roddy was among those tipped to make it big this year.

The former St. Cecilia’s pupil’s star is set to rise over the coming months when she appears in a major Scandinavian television thriller which will air on ITV in June of this year.

The Derry born actress plays a member of a core unit specialist relief team on an oil rig where a number of accidents quickly lead the unit to believe that something sinister is afoot.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ this week ahead of a to New York, Judith said she had enjoyed filming ‘Rig 45’ in Dublin late last year. She also spoke about taking to the stage in London in Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’ in the coming months.

With an extensive background in theatre including performances at The Royal National Theatre, Field Day and The Peacock, the Pennyburn woman said moving to a tv studio setting was a new departure.

“There were a lot of stunts and there was a lot of blood,” she laughs.

“It was very different to performing on stage but I really enjoyed it. We all had a good laugh at home because I play a data analyst specialist, which is actually my brother’s job. The show is made by the people who made the Danish version of ‘The Killing’ which people will be familiar with. It’s a largely male cast and at times when we were filming there were an overwhelming amount of people in the room. But you have to take your moment and hold your own and that’s what I tried to do. The days were very long, but it’s something I really enjoyed.”

Eager to speak about her upcoming role in ‘Translations,’ Judith said theatre would continue to be her first love.

“I’m very very excited to be back at the National Theatre for ‘Translations.’ When I think of ‘Translations’ I think of the Guildhall where it was premiered and that’s so special for me.”

Alongside her television and theatre work, Judith has also been performing in the radio version of ‘Dr. Who’ for BBC.

“That’s been great fun; real escapism,” she declared.

“I get to be a baddie. It’s like being a child all over again. You shut off that adventure door in your mind but doing something like ‘Dr. Who’ allows it to be opened again. It’s great to be part of something which has such a cult following, too.”

With plenty to keep her busy in 2018, Judith is hoping to make time to get back to Derry and has been tuning in to Lisa McGee’s ‘Derry Girls’ in recent days to see how her home city is represented.

“It’s been great for me to watch ‘Derry Girls’ because it’s set in the era I grew up in and I have to say I think Lisa McGee has absolutely nailed it.

“I loved watching it and I can identify with so much of the show. It’s brilliant and it’s great to see Derry getting that kind of exposure.

“I use every chance I can to get home. I was filming a lot in Dublin before Christmas and that was great because I got a chance to come back and spend time in Derry and Donegal around Christmas.”

Judith has also been invited to be a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations at her former school, St Cecilia’s College, in March of this year.

‘Rig 45’ will be part of ITV’s primetime schedule in June.