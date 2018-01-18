Derry Girls: episode three synopsis revealed

The synopsis for Thursday evening's latest episode of Derry Girls has been revealed.

The girls have been up all night cramming for a big exam.

Some (Michelle and Erin) haven't studied for it enough whilst Clare’s over-studied, leaving herself completely sleep deprived and slightly manic.

Everyone is convinced they’re going to fail. So when a distinctly dubious opportunity presents itself to get out of the exam they jump at the chance.

Especially as it involves them spending time with the very beautiful Father Peter (Peter Campion).

Derry Girls episode three is on Channel 4 at 10pm.