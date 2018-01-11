Derry Girls: What time is episode two of Derry Girls on at on Channel 4?

The following is some useful information ahead of episode two of new Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls.

What channel will Derry Girls be on?

Channel 4.

When is episode two of Derry Girls on?

Thursday January 11 at 10:00pm.

How many episodes are there and how long do they last?

There are six episodes in total and each lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Who wrote Derry Girls?

Derry woman, Lisa McGee.

Are any of the cast actually from Derry?

Yes. Saoirse-Monica Jackson who plays Erin Quinn and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell who plays Michelle Mallon are both from Derry.

What has the reaction from viewers been like so far?

The pilot episode enjoyed a lot of positive reaction and the series currently has an average eight out of 10 rating on IMDb.com.