PICTURES: Can you help filmmaker identify these Derry faces in iconic Battle of Bogside images?

An award-winning filmmaker making a documentary about a famous French photographer, arrives in Derry next month hoping to find some people who may have bumped into him during his time in the city in 1969.

Click on the link or image above to launch our gallery

Gilles Caron, who disappeared and was presumed killed in Cambodia in 1970, was in Derry in August, 1969, where he took a series of iconic photographs during the ‘Battle of the Bogside.’

Filmmaker, Mariana Otero, now wants to track down some of those featured in the images. She arrives in Derry next month and hopes to talk to as many of the people photographed by Caron as possible.

In advance of her visit to the city, she has released around 25 headshot of people she would like to identify and interview.

It’s understood she has been able to contact a number of them, but really needs to talk to more.

A number of those photographed are believed to be dead; a number remain unidentified while a number have been identified but Ms. Otero hasn’t been able to source contact details for them.

She wants anyone who can help identify the people to contact Derry’s Nerve Centre with their details. Alternatively, people can contact the ‘Derry Journal.’

The Nerve Centre, which has staged three exhibitions of Caron’s work, is keen to both identify and contact everyone in the batch of photos.

Time, however, is of the essence as the film-maker needs to set up the interviews before she arrives in the city in July.

The Nerve Centre have an ongoing partnership project with the Fondation Gilles Caron, following on from the ‘Picturing Derry’ exhibition during City of Culture 2013. In 2014, the Fondation donated 15 archival prints from the Caron collection to the city.

The Nerve Centre, which is located at Magazine Street, can be contacted at Tel: (028) 71 260562 or via email at info@nervecentre.org