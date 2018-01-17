Social media meltdown as Derry Girls actress celebrates turning 31

One of the leading actresses in new Channel 4 hit comedy Derry Girls celebrated turning 31 recently.

Galway native, Nicola Coughlan, plays Clare Devlin in the hilarious new comedy series turned 31 last week.

Twitter was sent into meltdown when one Derry Girls fan revealed Ms. Coughlan's birthday was on January 9.

"Wow! She's looks so young! Obviously got great genes. Good shout out for Derry Girls, funniest series to come along for a long time," tweeted one fan.

"It’s all the rain that keeps us all so young out here in Norn Iron," added another.

Fans of the series contacted Ms. Coughlan via social media to wish her a happy birthday.

"Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages, this early and I’m not celebrating yet so here is a video of me in my last birthday with a glass of wine bigger than my head," tweeted Ms. Coughlan on January 9.

Derry Girls episode three will be shown on Channel 4 on Thursday at 10:00pm.