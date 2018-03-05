VIDEO: House of Cards final season trailer released

A trailer for the final season of successful television series, House of Cards, has been released.

The future of the Netflix original series was cast into doubt when allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the show's star, Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood).

As a result of the allegations Spacey will not feature in the final season.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, lasts less than a minute.

The final shot is of President of the United States Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) standing over a desk in what appears to be the Oval Office inside the White House.

"We're just getting started," says Underwood.