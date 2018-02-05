WATCH: First trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is unveiled

The trailer for the second Star Wars anthology film has officially dropped.

Following 2016's Rogue One, this new stand-alone - Solo: A Star Wars Story - is set prior to the events of the 1977 original and features the adventures of a young Han Solo and Chewbacca.

A brief teaser for was released during last night's Super Bowl, with a full trailer released today.

The movie features Alden Ehrenreich as Han and includes Woody Harrelson as Beckett, Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra, Thandie Newton as Val, and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Directed by Ron Howard, the movie will be released globally on May 25.