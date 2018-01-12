Wedding Day Winners: Derry couple to feature on new BBC prime time show this weekend

A Derry couple will share their wedding day with millions of people this weekend as it is aired on a new BBC show ‘Wedding Day Winners’.

Richard and Kelly McCarter, who met through their love of rugby, took part in the new Saturday prime time show for the chance of winning a luxury honeymoon.

The show will see the couple and their family and friends take part in various tasks as they go up against another couple for the chance to win dream prizes.

The McCarter’s wedding ceremony will also be broadcast to the nation during the show.

Richard, a former player for City of Derry and now a member of the coaching team, and Kelly, a player for City of Derry Ladies team, met through their involvement with the rugby club and got engaged in 2011.

Richard told the ‘Journal’ the experience on Wedding Day Winners was ‘incredible’.

“Kelly saw that the show were looking for couples on Facebook months ago and she applied. She had completely forgot about until last July when I received a phone call from the production company.”

“It was a complete surprise to me, because I didn’t even know she had applied.

“We went through a number of interviews with the production company and they came and met our family and friends before it was confirmed we would be on the show.”

Richard admits that if it wasn’t for the show, it might have been another few years before he and Kelly got around to getting married.

“The show was just too good to turn down because it sounded like good fun and was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The couple have two children, nine-years-old Rhys and one-year-old Harry and they will also feature on the show.

“We all had such a fun day and it will be an experience we will never forget,” Richard said.

“I think everyone who took part in the day didn’t hold back and showed how committed they were to us with a variety of surprises, but our friend Stacey-Lea went above and beyond.”

Richard also thanked his family and friends for their efforts to make their day ‘extra special.’

“We are having a wee night in the house to watch it with family and friends. We know that a few million people tuned in last week, which is a bit daunting, but we are really looking forward to it.”

Wedding Day Winners, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett, is on BBC One on Saturday at 7:25pm.