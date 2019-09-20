Video: Brand New Friend to showcase 'The Letter A' single in Bennigan's homecoming gig

Brand New Friend play Bennigan's in what will be something of a homecoming gig after a year which has seen the pop-rockers support the likes of Snow Patrol, Ash, At The Drive-In and Feeder.

The Castlerock band have just earned a nomination for the NI Music Prize (Best Single) and are heading out on their 'Nothing Stays The Same Tour’.

Brand New Friend.

Their new single ’The Letter A’ , which was recorded just over a year after their debut album 'Seatbelts For Aeroplanes', has just been released.

Brother and sister Taylor and Lauren Johnson still infuse the chorus with gorgeous harmony.

All the key elements are here but with the benefit of their touring chops and some production nudges, ‘The Letter A’ lets these qualities coagulate, everything sounding tighter, sharper and somehow more urgent while hinting at a sophisticated 50s-60s classic melodic tinge. Perhaps this is a sign of what’s to come as we roll into 2020…