World-renowned mentalist, hypnotist and brain hacker Keith Barry is Derry-bound

World-renowned mentalist Keith Barry is sure to astound and amaze Derry hypnosis, magic and brain hacking fans when he brings his unique show to the intimate Beech Hill Country House venue on Saturday, September 28.

The Waterford-native who has bamboozled celebrities such as Colin Farrell, Matthew Perry, Justin Timberlake, Lindsey Lohan and Paris Hilton on American networks like CBS and MTV has just started a brand new series ‘The Keith Barry Experience’ on RTÉ.

But he'll be in Derry in a fortnight to "implant thoughts, extract thoughts, and influence the behaviour of the unsuspecting audience. No-one is safe!"

Keith has written, produced and performed many of his own stage shows in the last fifteen years and has sold out venues in the US, Australia, Canada, Spain, South Africa, the UK and of course his native Ireland.

He has also recently presented his keynote speech ‘Mind Magic’ at places such as The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The Pendulum Summit and The Dublin Tech Summit. Keith’s TED Talk has been in the top twenty-five TED Talks since 2008 and it currently boasts over twenty-five million views.

A true master of his craft, Keith has gained many awards over the years, including ‘Best Magician in Las Vegas 2009’, as voted for by The Las Vegas Review Journal. He also received the very prestigious ‘Merlin Award’ for Mentalist of the Year in 2009, joining the ranks of past recipients including Penn and Teller, Paul Daniels and David Copperfield.

Tickets only £25 and are selling fast – book yours now on Eventbrite.com, https://keithbarryatbeechhill.eventbrite.co.uk or call Beech Hill directly on 028-7134-9279 to secure your seat!