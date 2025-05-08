Taking the lead: How Derry owners can to keep their dog safe on holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many Derry families, holidays aren’t complete without the dog in tow.

Whether it’s a beach in Devon or a road trip through France, more owners than ever are bringing their four-legged companions along for the adventure.

But while passports, sun cream and travel insurance are high on the checklist, canine first aid rarely makes the cut — and it should.

Rachel Bean, a veterinary nurse and internationally recognised canine first aid trainer, says preparation is key when travelling with dogs.

“When something goes wrong on holiday, it can feel even more stressful because you’re away from your usual vet and support network,” says Bean. “A little first aid knowledge can make all the difference in those first few minutes.”

Here’s her expert advice on how to keep your dog safe and well while you’re away — and what to do in an emergency.

1. Prepare Before You Pack

Before setting off, owners should take time to learn some basic first aid and know what symptoms to look out for in a canine emergency. Courses are widely available in person and online, and Bean recommends hands-on training where possible.

A properly stocked first aid kit is essential. At a minimum, it should include:

Saline solution for cleaning wounds

Plenty of non-stick dressings, cohesive and conforming bandages

Blunt-ended scissors

A tick remover

A soft muzzle

Tourniquet

Contact details for local vets at your destination

2. Watch for Heatstroke

Dogs are far more susceptible to heat than humans, and warm climates can quickly become dangerous. Heatstroke can develop rapidly and may be fatal if not treated.

Signs to watch for: Excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, lethargy, confusion, or collapse.

What to do:

Move your dog into shade or a cool indoor space. Apply cold water all over their body and direct a fan on them creating evaporative cooling. Offer small sips of water, and contact a vet immediately.

Rachel adds: “Never assume your dog will know their limits in hot weather. They’ll try to keep up with you, even when it’s dangerous.”

3. Cuts, Stings and Wildlife Encounters

Hiking trails, beaches and countryside walks all come with hazards — from broken glass and sharp stones to bees, ticks or even snakes abroad.

What to do:

For cuts and grazes: Rinse with saline and cover with a clean, non-stick dressing.

For insect stings: Remove the sting carefully and apply a cold compress.

For deep wounds or suspected bites: Control bleeding with pressure and seek veterinary help as soon as possible.

Never give your dog human medication, as many over-the-counter painkillers are toxic to pets.

4. Dodgy Tummies

Unfamiliar water sources, scavenged food or a change in diet can upset a dog’s stomach. Mild vomiting or diarrhoea isn’t uncommon, but it’s important to monitor.

What to do:

Withhold food for 12 hours, then reintroduce bland food such as boiled chicken (no rice). Ensure your dog stays hydrated, and look for signs of dehydration like dry gums or lethargy.

If symptoms persist beyond 24 hours, or you see blood in vomit or stools, get veterinary advice without delay.

5. Lost and Found

A missing dog in a foreign place is every owner’s nightmare — but prevention and rapid response can make all the difference.

What to do:

Before travelling, check your dog’s microchip details are up to date.

Use a collar with an ID tag that includes a mobile number.

Keep a recent photo of your dog on your phone.

If your dog goes missing, notify local vets, rescue centres, and post on local community groups.

Peace of Mind Through Preparedness

While no one wants to imagine an emergency, being equipped with the right knowledge and kit can help you stay calm and act fast.

“First aid isn’t about replacing veterinary care,” says Rachel. “It’s about stabilising your dog and knowing when — and how — to get them the help they need.”

Whether your holiday plans involve sun, sea or countryside strolls, a little planning goes a long way to ensuring your dog enjoys the trip as much as you do.