Abseil down The Cheesegrater for charity
Taking place on July 4, The Abseil Challenge is an annual event which invites anyone who is reasonably fit and over 18 to descend 215 meters down one of The City’s most iconic buildings to raise funds for The Lord Mayor’s Appeal. No previous experience is needed, with a team of experts on hands to show participants the ropes.
With previous abseilers including City AM’s Lawson Muncaster, Lord Karan Bilimoria and a roster of previous Lord Mayor’s, participants will join an impressive legacy of fundraisers. As well as helping The Appeal in its aim to Create A Better City for All by helping Londoners thrive, funds raised will also help the UK’s biggest mental health research charity MQ Mental Health and Homewards, a charity dedicated to ending homelessness in the UK.
Registration for the event is just £35, with a minimum sponsorship of £500.
To take part please email [email protected]or visit https://www.thelordmayorsappeal.org/news-and-events/events-calendar/1457/abseil-challenge-2025/