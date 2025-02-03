Addiction recovery service launches 2025 campaign

Addiction recovery service ARC Fitness is set to launch its new campaign for 2025, "Iron Sharpens Iron".

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the group continues to champion addiction recovery in the North West and beyond.

The Derry-based organisation believes that “addiction is a battle no one should fight alone” and is running the year-long campaign in a bid to empower those struggling with addiction to believe that they can break the cycle of isolation and foster strength through connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARC founder and strategic co-ordinator, Gary Rutherford, said, “Addiction is more than a struggle with substances — it is a deeply isolating experience that disconnects individuals from their loved ones, their community, and even their own sense of self.

Gary Rutherford, ARC Fitness Founder and the group’s Strategic Coordinator

"In its silence, addiction whispers lies—convincing people they are alone, that no one understands, that recovery is out of reach. But we at ARC Fitness are committed to standing firmly against these falsehoods.

"We believe that compassion and connection are the antidotes to the isolation that addiction thrives on and our new #IronSharpensIron campaign is about creating a culture of support where individuals feel empowered to lean on each other, grow together, and rebuild their lives with shared strength and resilience.

Our new campaign calls on everyone—those struggling with addiction, those in recovery, and those who support them—to stand together. It is a message of hope: help is available, and that no one is ever truly alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The "Iron Sharpens Iron" campaign will see ARC host a series of public events and initiatives across the city in 2025 including the annual ARC Fitness Health Fair, "Health Fest NW", that is set to take place on the April 29. Other events are ARC’s 3K Colour Dash, the annual "Recovery in Motion" Conference, the NI Recovery Walk, and a variety of free training sessions in partnership with The Recovery Coach Academy, that will span the next 12 months.

Pictured is the ARC Fitness Team at their headquarters in Derry at a recent visit from NI Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

ARC Fitness launched in 2019 by Gary Rutherford, a registered mental health nurse and a qualified personal trainer. The non-profit organisation seeks to give individuals who are recovering from addiction the opportunity to focus on improving their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with community.

Through the belief that recovery communities, such as the ones built through ARC, are more than just a collection of people with shared experiences in the areas of addiction and recovery. But in fact they include families, friends, health workers, educators, employers, governmental leaders, and advocates.

This belief is the driving force behind ARC Fitness and their many initiatives that are created and run for the betterment of all areas of society.

If you’re interested in learning more about ARC, the "Iron Sharpens Iron" campaign or would like to partner with ARC’s, visit https://arcfitness.uk/