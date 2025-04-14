ARC Fitness announces return of the North West’s leading health fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ARC Fitness is proud to announce the return of ‘Health Fest NW,’ the largest health fair of its kind in the North West on Tuesday, April 29 in Derry’s Millennium Forum.

Taking place from 11am to 3pm, the free to attend ‘Health Fest NW’ will bring together over 50 vendors to offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse range of health and wellbeing organisations from across the North West of Ireland.

In addition to gaining access to valuable resources and support networks, visitors can also avail of free health checks provided by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and enjoy a special performance by the HIVE Choir.

Now in its fourth year, ‘Health Fest NW is a key event within ARC’s year-long ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ campaign, an initiative built on the belief that “addiction is a battle no one should fight alone.” Through a variety of events and initiatives, ARC aims to break the cycle of isolation and foster strength through community connection.

Speaking about the event, Gary Rutherford, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness, said: “Health Fest NW is more than just a health fair; it’s a powerful opportunity to connect, support, and empower individuals on their journey to recovery and overall well-being. By bringing together a wide range of services under one roof, we hope to create a meaningful impact on our community.

"We are thrilled to be returning for the fourth year with over 50 vendor stalls for attendees to explore. Whether you are seeking recovery support, looking to enhance your health, or simply want to learn more about available resources, this free event is open to everyone. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Beyond the health fair, ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ will see ARC Fitness host a variety of events and initiatives throughout 2025, including ARC’s 3K Colour Dash, the annual ‘Recovery in Motion’ Conference, the NI Recovery Walk and a series of free training sessions in partnership with The Recovery Coach Academy.

Founded in 2019 by Gary Rutherford, a registered mental health nurse and qualified personal trainer, ARC Fitness is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals in addiction recovery. Through a combination of physical activity, professional support, and community engagement, ARC empowers people to rebuild their lives and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

For more information about ARC Fitness, the ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ campaign, or partnership opportunities, visit: https://arcfitness.uk.