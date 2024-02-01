Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Brigid (Brigit or Bridget) is one of the three patron saints of Ireland alongside St Patrick and St ColmCille.

The saint who tradition has it was born around 451 A.D. is the patron saint of midwives, nuns, newborn babies and cattle and her feast day falls on February 1.