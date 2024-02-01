20 minute amateur tutorial on how to make a St Brigid's Cross on Irish Saint's national day
God loves a trier apparently, and here’s a video of myself, Brendan McDaid trying to put together a St Brigid’s Cross in honour of the national saint.
St Brigid (Brigit or Bridget) is one of the three patron saints of Ireland alongside St Patrick and St ColmCille.
The saint who tradition has it was born around 451 A.D. is the patron saint of midwives, nuns, newborn babies and cattle and her feast day falls on February 1.
It took a while but I got their in the end…