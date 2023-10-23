‘Artlink Archive’ unveiled: Celebrating 30 years of artistic excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The archive will be unveiled to the public at the Saldanha Gallery on Friday 27 October and will be open for viewing 10.30am-4:30pm daily up until Sunday, 5 November 2023.

Curated by Dr Adriana Valderrama from Ulster University and Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch, the exhibition includes extensive materials and documentation that encapsulate a three-decades-long journey and is accompanied by an online digital archive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motivation behind creating this archive lies in the understanding that having an archive is crucial for shedding light on the individuals and projects that form the organisation’s history.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artlink has announced the launch of a new archive celebrating 30 years, which will be unveiled to the public at the Saldanha Gallery on Friday 27 October and will be open for viewing 10.30am-4:30pm daily up until Sunday 5 November 2023.

Formed in 1992, Artlink has been at the forefront of bringing art to the local community through its exhibitions, workshops and innovative projects – nurturing artistic talent and providing local, national and international artists with a unique opportunity to conduct research, experiment, and create new and original works.

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch said: “We’re incredibly proud to be unveiling our Artlink Archive, a testament to the creativity, dedication, and passion of all the artists and participants who have been part of our journey now for over 30 years.

“Indeed, this inspiring exhibition and accompanying online digital archive is a homage to a vibrant artistic community that has flourished within what we like to consider our “Artlink Family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite all art enthusiasts and the general public to visit and to add to the archive, share any materials e.g. invitations, programme leaflets and other artworks produced during the 30 years of Artlink. These will be professionally documented and added to the digital archive.”

Dr Adriana Valderrama from Ulster University added: “This wonderful exhibition and digital archive is not just a retrospective – it is an ongoing celebration of Artlink's enduring commitment to the local community and artistic excellence here in the North West of Ireland.

“Importantly, for over 30 years now, Artlink has been unwavering in its dedication to supporting and promoting local, national and international artists – playing a pivotal role in nurturing artistic ambitions, bolstering profiles and providing artists with such a great platform to realise their creative visions.”