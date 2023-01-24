News you can trust since 1772
Derry-shot ‘An Irish Goodbye’ nominated for an Oscar

‘An Irish Goodbye’, Tom Berkeley and Ross White’s film about two estranged brothers which was partly shot in Derry, has been nominated for an Academy Award.

By Kevin Mullan
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:53pm

The nomination of the film, which stars Seamus O’Hara, James Martin and Michelle Fairley, in the short live action category was announced by the Academy on Tuesday.

The picture was partly shot in the Sperrins near Dungiven with Sawel Mountain visible in Narayan Van Maele’s cinematography.

‘An Irish Goodbye’ is a Floodlight Pictures film produced in association with First Flights and NI Screen.

The filmmakers’ synopsis describes it thus: “On a farm in rural NI, estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Michelle Fairley).

"But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.”

Prior to its Oscar nomination the film was nominated for Best British Short Film at the 76th BAFTA Awards.

A promotion image from 'An Irish Goodbye' with Sawel mountain visible in the distance. The Oscar nominated short was partly shot in Derry.

