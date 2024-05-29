Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community-led programme of events has been unveiled as part of an exciting new Féile project in Galliagh.

Over the summer of 2024 Galliagh Community Centre will be delivering a series of cultural, political and community events under the banner of ‘Galliagh Féile’.

For many months the staff and volunteers from the centre, alongside local residents, community representatives and political leaders have been consulting and developing a range of flagship projects which organisers said “will showcase the best of this proud community”.

The launch was attended by funders, elected representatives and community leaders including Derry City & Strabane District Council, Radius Housing, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and APEX as well as staff, volunteers and residents who have been involved in designing the project.

Community and elected representatives and residents launching the Féile at Galliagh Community Centre.

The Galliagh Féile will deliver a summer initiative with key programmes such as the Galliagh Goes Country Festival, Jika Jika Dance Event for young residents aged 13 to 16, Galliagh Photo and Heritage Exhibition, Galliagh Community 5k and the hosting of local Social and Political debates.

The Féile has been in the planning for almost a year, with community representatives and residents working closely together to come up with events and programmes that the people of Galliagh and beyond can enjoy.

The Féile project has enjoyed the support and funding from a variety of local groups and agencies including Derry City and Strabane District Council, local Housing Associations Radius, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and APEX and from The Big Lottery Fund.

Tommy McCallion, Galliagh Community Centre Manager and Coordinator of Galliagh Feile said: “I am delighted that after a year of lengthy community consultations, the coordination of weekly working group meetings and regular engagements with our event funders we are now able to publicly launch Galliagh Feile 2024.

"I want to thank the many residents, community and political representatives who have fully supported and endorsed this project and who have worked with myself and my staff to bring this project to life. I would like to give a special mention to our funders who have been behind our ideas from day one and who believe in creating a project that can promote the best of Galliagh and tell the story of how this community has evolved over 50 years.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue, pledging her support said she was delighted to be part of the Féile Project for Galliagh. Mayor Logue also acknowledged the tremendous work being done at grassroots to create activities and initiatives for the local community.

She said: “The people of this area are a fantastic community and there is a huge amount of work being done at a local level to engage with all ages to celebrate everything that is good about Galliagh.

"The Féile celebrations are not just about giving the community something to go to but it’s an opportunity to share a story of resilience, community spirit and pride and positivity. This is an exciting new chapter for Galliagh and the start of an exciting new journey that will see a summer of celebration and a positive narrative about a very proud community.”