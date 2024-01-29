John Steinbeck takes centre stage at Roe Valley Arts Centre this February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Steinbeck Festival 2024 kicks off with two engaging exhibitions: a display of book covers created by local primary school students and The Dustbowl Photography exhibition, which this year explores the theme 'People'.

The timeless appeal of John Steinbeck's works and his profound impact on the world of arts and culture will also be celebrated with a diverse range of live events, bringing together literature, film, music, and community engagement.

Mark Carruthers will engage in a thought-provoking conversation on Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume, with former BBC Journalist, and author of John Hume - The Persuader, Stephen Walker (2 Feb).

Then, the Swingtime Starlets will transport the audience to the golden era of the 40s and 50s with an exceptional night of music on February 24. Tickets for both these events can be booked at roevalleyarts.com

There will also be a number of free events, including a live link up with the National Steinbeck Centre, Salinas, California where attendees will have the opportunity to view some of the centre’s East of Eden related articles.

Following this Dr. Linda McKeown (QUB) will discuss East of Eden in its social context and consider Steinbeck’s thinking behind writing the novel.

The Swingtime Starlets will perform the best of classic swing, big band era hits and retro pop.

On February 8, come along for a captivating evening of verbal art by local poets and storytellers.

Then, award-winning film producer and screenwriter, Greer Ellison will give an illustration talk on February 22, offering insights into his illustrious career, sharing clips from his latest film, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of film and media.

The Steinbeck Cafe in Drumceatt Square will host a Book Club discussion focused on Cannery Row on February 27.

Secondary school GCSE groups are invited to a special programme of exploration and learning, delving into the literary masterpiece Of Mice and Men.

Dr Linda McKeown from Queen’s University Belfast will discuss the Steinbeck novel East of Eden in its social context.

