‘Membranes founder John Robb regales Derry audience with Goth tales in Little Acorns

John Robb meets fans during his visit to Little Acorns, including bookstore owner Jenni Doherty, on right.

The musician turned music journalist then author has been touring across the UK and Ireland discussing and giving in-depth analysis of his magnum opus ‘The Art of Darkness: The History of Goth’.

Already a best-seller, John offers a musical trip through history across over 600 pages tracing the aesthetics of goth from the Roman Empire all the way to the streets of Dublin in the 20 thcentury.

Prior to the soiree of musical history that awaited his sold-out audience, John sat down to discuss the reason for writing the book.

Music journalist, author and founder of The Membranes outside Little Acorns.

"People didn’t take it [Goth] seriously enough, it was an undervalued scene but they love the records and they buy the records. There have been academic books about Goth but nothing really that tells and gets you interested into the story of it,” he said.

He explains that Goth often gets overshadowed by post-punk and psychedelic rock and the names associated with those genres.

"I wanted to celebrate some of the bands as-well. Bands like Bauhaus are to me one of the greatest death rock groups and they are not always included in the discussion surrounding Goth yet are influential to the musical direction.

"So, I wanted to include them in the story and introduce a new narrative.”

John Robb, author of ‘The Age of Darkness – The History of Goth’ during his recent visit to Little Acorns.

This is not the first book John Robb has released over the years. One of his other titles ‘Punk Rock: An Oral History’ which was published in 2006 is another fan-favourite.

John amusingly takes a moment to express why he has waited so long for his newest title.

"It’s taken me 12 years to write the book. I’d go on tour or get busy finding a publishing company that I haven’t fallen out with. I’m just glad it’s out now.”

He goes on to describe his favourite chapter within the book.

Attendees at the launch of John Robb's ‘The Art of Darkness: The History of Goth’.

"For me, there’s a chapter I really like that describes what it was like being in the Goth clubs in the late 70s/early 80s that really goes inside and gives you a picture of the culture. What were people wearing? What it smelt like and what it felt like. It spans over 2,000 years and really explores the aesthetic and the melancholic culture of Goth.”

John’s passion for Goth is clear for anyone to see. His evening in Derry consisted of continuous storytelling – from his love for The Undertones, to stories about The Doors and David Bowie. Every pair of ears within the event had his undivided attention.

His time in Derry was not limited to the melancholic soiree, as he spoke with the local music lovers and got a feel for the local talent.

