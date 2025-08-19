‘Stewart Lee Vs The Man Wulf’ coming to Derry as acclaimed comic tours Ireland for first time in 14 years

Award-winning comedian, Stewart Lee brings his brand new show to the Millennium Forum next June as part of an extensive Irish tour, his first in 14 years.

‘Stewart Lee Vs The Man Wulf’ will appear at the Millennium Forum on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 9.30am on Wednesday, August 20.

As the show promo states ‘in this brand new show, Lee shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf comedian from the dark forests of North America who hates humanity’.

‘The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled Lee. Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee's unprecedentedly critically acclaimed style of stand-up?’ it asks.

Stewart said: ‘It's fourteen years since I last toured Ireland. COVID, economics, personal issues, and the sheer size of some of my impossible stage sets got in the way.

"Since 2012, the UK and ÉIRE have parted ways on Europe, and a new cruelty and callousness have infected politics on a global stage, as we drift towards autocratic unaccountability. In Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf I wring bitter laughs out of exactly this problem, the show just gets funnier as the world worsens.

“During the same period away from Ireland, I've discovered slapstick, dressing up, and musical parody, which feature in this show alongside my usual dour social commentary and self-loathing.

"I am absolutely delighted to bring my new show back to the land my ancestors fled from two hundred years ago, knowing that 1980s London would one day offer their ambitious descendant greater opportunities to develop a stand-up set than the black-pudding strewn streets of Clonakilty.

Award-winning comedian, Stewart Lee brings his brand new show to the Millennium Forum next June as part of an extensive Irish tour, his first in 14 years. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

"Thanks to all the Irish fans who have travelled to see me in the UK in the intervening years. I apologise and I will not let you down again.”

Stewart Lee is a stand-up comedian, writer, director, and filmmaker. His last stand-up show BASIC LEE, is currently available on NOW TV, and his stand-up back catalogue is available to buy or rent ‘on demand’ from www.mediagarageproductions.com

Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.