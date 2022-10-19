Supported by members of The Playhouse Music Theatre Company, The Playhouse will present The Producers from 9 to 20 November.

Principle cast include Warren McCook (playing Max Bialystock), Conor O’Kane (playing Leo Bloom), Jonny Everett (playing Roger Debris), Ben McGinn (playing Carmen Ghia), Daniel McCafferty (playing Franz Leibkind), and Amy Kilgore (playing Ulla).

Supporting cast include Matthew McLaughlin, Gary McHugh, Conor McIlroy-Sanchez, Thomas Mahon, Tori Messenger, Ronan Tester, Mark McLaughlin, Una Morrison, Grace Doherty, Rachel Harley, Anna McCormack, Eva Jack, Aoife Lennon, Zoe O’Donnell, Laura Brown, Conan Hamilton, Amber King, Leon Cullen, Eamon O’Sullivan, and Cloidna Conway.

Offering free conservatoire level education in music theatre, The Playhouse Music Theatre Company offers tuition and practical education in movement, vocal and acting tuition. Principle cast members Warren McCook, Daniel McCafferty and Amy Kilgore were members of last year’s troupe.

Last year’s company formed the community ensemble, with several members taking on principal roles, in The Playhouse production of ‘The White Handkerchief’, the first in a Peacebuilding Trilogy, performed and broadcast from the Guildhall on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

This year’s company will do the same for the second in the trilogy: Beyond Belief, a major new musical drama about the life and mission of John and Pat Hume, to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

Considered one of the funniest musicals ever to grace the stage, The Producers follows down-and-out producer Max Bialystock who decides the only way to make any money out of showbiz is to produce the worst musical ever: ‘Hitler – The Musical!’

"When thinking about our Autumn programme, we always think about our responsibility to not just produce great art, but give others space to do the same," Kevin Murphy CEO at The Playhouse said.

"The talent that resides in The Playhouse Music Theatre Company is exceptional, and it's an absolute privilege to have them lead our theatre programme."

