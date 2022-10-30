VIDEO: Spectators' impromptu Irish dancing with skeletons at Derry Halloween 2022
Watch as Halloween revellers young and old join the skeletons, ghouls and ghosts projected onto Austin’s store as they jigged to an Irish tune in Derry city centre for Halloween.
By Brendan McDaid
The scenes were captured on Saturday as crowds gathered despite the rain for the 2022 festival.
The four day festival in the world’s Halloween capital, Derry city, continues through to Monday with the finale consisting of a huge Halloween Carnival parade at 7pm followed by the annual fireworks display over the River Foyle at 8pm.