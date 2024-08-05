Artlink members show 2024: 'Meitheal' - A celebration of community & collaboration

Artlink Fort Dunree are delighted to announce the opening of its annual Members Show (running from 3rd August 3 - September 1), which promises to captivate audiences with a wide-ranging collection of artworks that reflect the spirit of community and collaboration deeply rooted in Irish culture.

Curated by Vanessa Jordan of the 126 Gallery Board of Directors in Galway – and entitled ‘Meitheal’ – the exhibition showcases the works of both new and established artists from Ireland and beyond, bringing together a remarkable array of artistic expressions including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, performance and film.

The concept of Meitheal – a traditional Irish practice where neighbours unite to support each other during harvests – serves as the thematic backbone for this year’s Members Show.

Vanessa Jordan, curator of this year's showcase event, said: “This year we encouraged Artlink members to submit works that explore the notion of individuals coming together to demonstrate the value of cultivating a sense of community.

Curator of 'Meitheal' Vanessa Jordan.

“Indeed, Meitheal is such a powerful concept. In Irish culture The Meitheal is the tradition of neighbours coming together to help each other to harvest crops or save hay and was a fundamental part of life, particularly in rural areas. Building a sense of solidarity and unity in the community, this ethos of collaboration is deeply rooted in Irish culture.

“Portrayed in the Arts in Ireland as a symbol of collaboration and community, both Seamus Heaney and Sean Scully have depicted and celebrated the spirit of Meitheal in their work.

“As artists, we often work alone. However, the spirit of Meitheal teaches us that by connecting and working together, we can overcome challenges. It’s a reminder of the importance of collective effort and the possibilities that can emerge when we work together. By valuing our own identity, we can value the power of community and collaboration, acknowledging what individuals can achieve when we unite and recognise our collective identity.”

Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain further emphasised the importance of this year’s theme: "The concept of Meitheal is more relevant than ever in today’s world. It reminds us that by working together, we can achieve incredible things.

'Meitheal' exhibition at Artlink Fort Dunree.

"Our new exhibition is therefore not just about showcasing a range of artworks, it’s about celebrating our shared values and the strength that comes from community collaboration. It’s a celebration of our identity and the powerful connections we forge through art."

Artlink project co-ordinator Martha McCulloch added: "The diverse range of works selected for this year’s Members Show highlights the growing strength of the Artlink community. Indeed, Meitheal beautifully reflects how each artist contributes their unique voice, yet collectively they tell a story of unity and resilience. It’s an invitation for audiences to engage with art that’s not only visually compelling but also deeply meaningful.

“I’d therefore like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to join us during August to experience this wonderful exhibition and discover the creativity of artists who, through the spirit of Meitheal, invite us to reimagine the power of community in shaping our world.”

The exhibition includes artworks by: Nina Quigley, Michael Friel, Caroline Kuyper, Ethan Murphy, Kevin McLaughlin, Deborah Stockdale, Amanda Walker, Kevin Harkin , Barbara Allen, Aisling Monds, Kevin Hamilton, Mary Toland, Filipa Pontes, Mickey Rooney, Moses Kizza, Mary Crowley, Janet Hoy, Lisa McGill, Suzanne Buggy, Hans van Meeuwen, Mary-Joyce Davis, Aisling McConville, Brian Brown, Seamus Gallagher, Gillian wright, Frances, Bermingham Berrow, Josephine Kelly, John O’Connor, Aodán McCardle, Vanessa Marsh, Iseult McCormack, Susan Mannion, Catherine Ellis, Matthew Gammon, Donna McGee, Mhairi Sutherland, Nuala Herron, Sash Ka Sheils, Noreen Burke, Susanne O’Reilly, Arlene Caffrey, Patrick Jude Clafferty, Karen McLaughlin, Anastasiia Kerdina, Vincent Kelly, Anne Marie O’Hara, John McCarron, Geraldine Timlin, Mark Cullen, Deirdre Doherty, Joanne McLaughlin, Veronica Buchanan, Una Heaton, and Caroline Vesey.

'Meitheal' exhibition at Artlink Fort Dunree.

For further information about this year’s Members Show or upcoming exhibitions and events at Artlink during August, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.