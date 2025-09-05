BarCamp Belfast ‘Unconference’ Back For Second Year As Part Of Belfast TechWeek

Following a successful comeback last year, the organisers of BarCamp Belfast are bringing the popular "unconference" back to the city.

The event will be closing out Belfast Tech Week at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter on September 26 from 10am-5pm.

Last year, the unconventional open-environment conference saw over 15 sessions delivered to more than 300 attendees. This year promises even more, with 17 sessions and a diverse line-up of speakers from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and even one international voice joining via livestream from the USA.

And this year will be no different with an eclectic lineup of individuals from all sectors, including founders, designers, developers, creatives, supporters and more to be announced over the coming weeks.

Building on Andy McMillan’s 2009 success, organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay & Retro Rooms) and Jennie Wallace (Beyond Skin) have brought the captivating day to fruition alongside the event’s headline sponsors Options Technologies, AirPOS Pay, Infinity 21, The Alchemists Forum, Morrow Communications and media partner Excalibur Press.

Speaking on the need for events such as this, Marty Neill stressed the importance of nurturing in-person learning and social communication.

Marty said: “With tech and entrepreneurial culture now very much shifting towards working from home we felt it was more important than ever to get the community together and Belfast Tech Week looked like the perfect time to do it.

“BarCamps and Biz Camps thrived back in the day as places to meet, spaces to learn and as environments where the sparks of starting something were lit.

“We're hoping that we'll see some of the older heads from the original events rubbing shoulders with the new generation of makers and builders, transferring knowledge, making contacts and hopefully sharing some collective wisdom over a pint or two."

“We’ll also be helping the Oh Yeah Music Centre in their campaign to buy their building with all proceeds on the day being donated to The Dandelion Group”

Not a wholly new concept, unconferences feature a lack of overt structure, with the non-hierarchical arrangement enabling attendees to deliver volunteered talks on a subject of their choosing, rather than specific speakers being hand-picked.

The event on September 26 will move away from traditional conference models to bring a dynamic, community-driven experience unlike anything else in the city.

Co-organiser Jennie Wallace added: “BarCamp is about creating a space where anyone can contribute, learn and share. This year, we’re covering everything from ‘How to Retire in 10 Years’ to ‘AI Disasters in PR’.

“We want to ignite ideas in all kinds of creatives. AI is a big theme this year because that’s what people are talking about, but the variety means there’s something for everyone.

“For us, it’s about learning, collaboration and fun. We want people to meet new contacts, strengthen networks and be inspired in an informal and accessible way.”

This year’s BarCamp will feature 17 sessions across two stages, covering topics as diverse as how to retire in ten years, using AI in PR, accessibility in design, generative coding, neurodiversity and email marketing.

Admission is free of charge and with its fully accessible venue, on-site bar and catering by Oui Poutine, attendees are encouraged to drop in and out throughout the day, listen to talks, or even step up and deliver one themselves.

Anyone registered for the event is granted the opportunity to freely discuss topics in front of an audience, granting exposure to otherwise unspoken subjects.

For more information about #BelfastBarCamp2025 and to register interest for the September 26 event, go to barcampbelfast.com