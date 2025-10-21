Derry author Cathal Morrison brings local spirit to the world with new books

Derry-born author Cathal Morrison has turned his lifelong passion for storytelling into a growing literary career, with his books now available on Amazon, Waterstones, and other leading online outlets.

Cathal, who was brought up in Derry, has recently published a series of books now available on Amazon, Waterstones, and other major online retailers. His growing collection reflects not only his love of storytelling but also his deep connection to the place that shaped him.

“Derry has always been full of stories, you can feel them in the streets, the people, and the history,” Cathal says. “Writing is my way of giving something back, of putting that creative energy into words that can travel far beyond where I grew up.”

From an early age, Cathal had a fascination with words and the power of imagination. Over the years, this passion evolved into a dedication to writing, crafting stories that explore themes of hope, belonging, memory, and the strength of ordinary people. Each book carries something uniquely local, whether it’s a tone, a character’s voice, or the sense of humour that Derry is famous for.

Publishing through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) has allowed Cathal to reach a global audience while maintaining creative control over his work. His books are professionally produced and distributed through multiple outlets, ensuring that readers anywhere in the world can discover his stories with just a few clicks.

“Self-publishing has opened so many doors,” he adds. “It’s amazing to think that someone in New York or Sydney could be reading a story that started in a Derry notebook.”

Cathal’s writing has been praised for its heartfelt authenticity and its ability to balance realism with imagination. Whether he’s writing fiction that delves into emotional truth or more reflective, character-driven narratives, his goal remains the same, to move readers and leave them thinking long after the final page.

“I want people to feel something,” he says. “If a reader finishes one of my books and feels they’ve connected to something real, even for a moment, then I’ve done my job.”

Looking ahead, Cathal is already at work on new projects, including a forthcoming novel inspired by life in the North West and the stories of resilience found in every community. He’s also exploring opportunities to engage with local readers through events, book signings, and literary festivals.

Readers can find Cathal Morrison’s books by searching his name on Amazon, Waterstones, and other major online bookstores.