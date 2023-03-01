Jane Buckley to talk about Troubles series in Central Library on World Book Day

Jane, is the author of the Derry-based fictional series Stones Corner.

She will talk about how she published her debut novel Turmoil in early 2021 and her journey to produce books two and three of the series, Darkness and Light, over the two years that followed. Throughout the series, the story provides an unbiased retelling of life from all sides of The Troubles.

Simon Quigg, Branch Manager of Derry Central Library said: “We are delighted to welcome Jane to Derry Central Library and look forward to hearing her read from some of her books. Everyone is invited to come along and, as it’s World Book Day, chat to Jane about life as an author.”

Jane Buckley

Jane was born in Derry in the late 60s. Like many of her generation, she had to leave to find work elsewhere. Just 17, she moved to London, where she lived and worked for over twenty-five years before moving to Nice, France. She now lives in Derry.

Her Stones Corner series of books commences in late 1972 with book three taking the reader up to London in 1982.

The stories touch on the comings and goings of close neighbours; from borrowing sugar or money to top up the electric meter to the lives of the strong-minded women of Derry's shirt factories who linked arm in arm to work.

The books illustrate the horror and turmoil of The Troubles but amidst of all this chaos, a forbidden love affair blooms.

To book a place telephone Derry Central Library on 028 7122 9990 or email [email protected]

