Brook Hall Estate & Gardens to open in support of National Garden Scheme and Foyle Hospice

Now in its third year, the National Garden Scheme raises vital funds for nursing and healthcare charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie by giving visitors unique access to 3,500 exceptional private gardens in the UK.

The Brook Hall Estate is home to one of the most unique arboretums in the north west, with plants and trees from all over the world.

Recognised as a "woodland garden", Brook Hall differs from traditional gardens with its focus on a diverse range of specimen tree and plant life.

Brook Hall Estates.

Usually only accessible by private booking, this unique opportunity allows visitors to wander through the private arboretum and gardens and enjoy stunning views across the river.

The arboretum contains a wide collection of rhododendrons, magnolias and camellias in a range of colours beneath the broad boughs of the 18th century parkland oaks. The arboretum is also home to a rare collection of conifers of some of the oldest and largest of their kind on the island of Ireland.

David Gilliland, managing partner of Brook Hall Estate & Gardens said of the event: “We are delighted to be opening for our first event of the year, and to provide the community with the opportunity to explore the private gardens of Brook Hall in support of the good work of the National Garden Scheme and the Foyle Hospice.”

The estate and gardens will open to the public between 2pm to 5pm Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April at £5 per adult, with kids going free. With the help of the Foyle Hospice, proceeds from the refreshments served over the weekend will help to support their nursing charity on a local level.