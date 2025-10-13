Celebrated Derry author Jane Buckley joins line-up for Letterkenny Literary Festival

Letterkenny, long regarded as the vibrant cultural heart of Donegal, proudly celebrates the tenth anniversary of its renowned literary festival when it kicks-off with its first event of 2025, a special broadcast on Highland Radio on Wednesday October 15th . Speaking yesterday the festival organiser, Donnan Harvey explained that over the past decade, the festival had blossomed into one of Ireland’s most anticipated literary events, drawing acclaimed authors, emerging writers, poets, and literature lovers from across the country and beyond.

The tenth anniversary edition welcomes a stellar line-up of guests including the renowned author and journalist, Roy Greenslade who will officially launch this year’s event at the Co, Museum on High Road at 7;30 pm on Friday, October 17th.

A former professor of journalism at London University and a former editor of the Daily Mirror, Roy has recently published The Peer, the Priests and the Press to wide acclaim.

There is way too much happening this year to give full details here, but suffice to say that during the course of the festival Roy will be joined by a whole host of authors and writers including Kieran Kelly, Pat McArt, Jane Buckley, Andrea Carter, and Paul Charles.

As usual there will also be a number of top class lectures and talks. These include a talk, to mark the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, by Dr Sophia Hillan. The author of May, Lou and Cass: Jane Austen's Nieces in Ireland, she will be in conversation with Roy Greenslad. That’s on the Saturday.

On Sunday, playwright, screenwriter and director Peter Sheridan will discuss how Brendan Behan has influenced him in his wide-reaching artistic career.

And let’s not forget on Thursday, the famed American writer, John Steinbeck’s connection to Limavady’s Roe Valley will be explored by Douglas Bartlett who will give a short talk on the author which will then be followed by a screening of the film Of Mice and Men.

Whilst the main theme of the festival is literature, there is so much more. There will be a Cultural Evening of music, poetry and prose, with Deirdre Hines, James Simpson, Raphoe Diamond Writers with Celine McGlynn, Letterkenny Ukulele Orchestra, and the New Land Choir.

Donegal Chamber Orchestra Led by Orsolya Szabó-Yélamo and conducted by Víctor Yélamo will perform music by Ravel, Scarlatti, Kreisler, and Leroy Anderson in what’s described as ‘a celebration of Anniversaries’ at Conwal Parish Church.

For those who like a bit of comedy Macalla Drama Group presents Towpath by Robert IIes . This one-act comedy is based on fleeting friendship between strangers, and Mary Ruddy Lane directs the all-female cast.

An open invitation to all who are interested in writing, especially those who find it difficult to begin. This is a wonderful opportunity to gather ideas and suggestions from journalist and author Pat McArt.

And. as usual, one of the main highlights of the festival is the Cathedral Quarter’s Non-Fiction Competition. Everyone is welcome to Dillon’s Hotel on Saturday evening for readings by shortlisted writers, and to celebrate the presentation of prizes. Three ‘New Voices’ will also be introduced.

The Festival is once again accompanied by ‘The Quills and The Quarter’ podcast, hosted by Phil O’Kennedy. In this years, Phil and his co-hosts Denise Blake and Phil Dalton interview those who have been involved in previous festivals including Celine McGlynn, Kieran Kelly, Maura Logue, Frank Galligan and Kathy Donaghy.

Funding for the Festival comes from Donegal County Council’s Development Fund Initiative, Failte Ireland Small Festival Grant and the International Fund for Ireland’s Connecting Communities Programme.

These are just some of the events in what is truly a wide-ranging and packed programme of events crammed into what Donnan Harvey says is now one of Ireland’s up and coming events.

He concluded: “Over the last ten years, the festival has become a cornerstone of Donegal’s cultural calendar, attracting visitors to Letterkenny and supporting local businesses. And it’s important to state that we would like to thank those businesses and institutions which have supported our festival. That support is very important and much appreciated.”